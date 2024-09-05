Woody Auction's Art Glass, Lamps & Much More Auction, Sep 21, Features Vases By Galle, Daum Nancy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Douglass, KS, USA, September 4, 2024 -- Woody Auction will embrace the active fall auction season with an Art Glass, Lamps & Much More auction slated to happen on Saturday, September 21st, live and online, starting at 9:30 am Central time. Expected top lots include a vase signed Galle and a vase signed Daum Nancy. Both are gorgeous French cameo art glass vases in souffle/relief from the late 19th /early 20th century.



“Illuminate your space with timeless elegance and charm with our exquisite collection of antique lamps,” invited Jason Woody of Woody Auction.“Our September 21st auction will bring a bright light to the antique world with all the quality lamps that will shine over other antiques from makers such as Galle, Daum Nancy, Tiffany, Wave Crest, Buffalo Pottery, Royal Vienna, Carnival Glass and more.”



The auction will be held online (thru LiveAuctioneers) as well as live in Woody's auction hall located at 130 Third Street in Douglass. In total, 399 lots will cross the auction block, all with no reserves. There is no buyer's premium (BP) for those in attendance (when paying by cash or check). An online-only auction featuring similar items will be held September 20th, only on LiveAuctioneers.



Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,000 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers). Email your phone bid list to ... by noon on Sept. 18. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You'll get a phone call to confirm receipt of your winning bid.



“We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive in excellent condition,” Mr. Woody pointed out.“We charge the bidder what we pay for the materials, and pass our UPS discount on to you.”



As for area lodging, Woody Auction has several suggestions: the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booked directly with them); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All three are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.



To learn more about Woody Auction and the auction planned for Saturday, Sept. 21, by Woody Auction, starting at 9:30 am Central time, online and live in Douglass, Kansas, visit

