M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB ) plans to announce its third quarter 2024 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.
Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ324. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at .
A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, October 24, 2024, by calling (800) 757-4764 or (402) 220-7226 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00
p.m., October 17, 2024, on M&T's website at .
About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from
Maine
to
Virginia
and
Washington, D.C.
Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation
MENAFN05092024003732001241ID1108642965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.