Finance Ministry Raises UAH 29.1B From Sale Of Government Bonds In Aug 2024

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In August 2024, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry raised UAH 29.1 billion from the placement of domestic government bonds,” the report states.

A total of UAH 6 billion in the total amount of domestic government bonds placed in August 2024 were war bonds.

As of September 2, 2024, more than UAH 1.68 trillion worth of domestic government bonds were in circulation. The largest share was held by commercial banks (43.7%) and the National Bank of Ukraine (40.3%), followed by legal entities (10.3%), individuals (4%), non-residents (1.6%), and territorial communities (0.04%).

According to the ministry, the demand for domestic government bonds among individuals continues to grow. As of early September 2024, Ukrainians held UAH 67.5 billion worth of domestic government bonds, which is UAH 3.8 billion higher compared to early August 2024.

In August 2024, the weighted average yield on hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds was 16.15%.

Overall, in January-August 2024, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry raised UAH 318.4 billion (in the equivalent currency) towards the state budget through auctions for the placement of domestic government bonds. Since the martial law was introduced, a total of UAH 1.1 trillion has been raised.

A reminder that, during July 2024, Ukrainian businesses and individuals increased investments in domestic government bonds by about UAH 16 billion.