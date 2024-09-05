UK Minister For Europe, North America And The Overseas Territories Visits Canada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



UK's greenest building formally opened at gala reception in Ottawa by newly-appointed North America Stephen Doughty

Unveiling of new British High Commission building highlights the UK's commitment to tackling climate change and global Net Zero leadership Minister also using first visit to Canada since the UK General Election to meet and provincial leaders as key allies refresh the UK-Canada partnership

UK / CANADA – Stephen Doughty makes first visit to Canada as North America minister to formally open the most environmentally friendly building in the UK's diplomatic estate. The UK has underlined its commitment to be a global leader in tackling climate change by formally unveiling its most environmentally friendly diplomatic building in Ottawa.

“The building is the most environmentally sustainable building in the UK's diplomatic network – including using reclaimed materials for the construction, having an energy efficient design, and targeting reduced water consumption – underlining the UK's commitment to delivering on its 2050 Net Zero goals,” said Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, (FCDO).

Minister Doughty, who has strong personal and family ties with Canada, was joined at a reception by High Commissioner Susannah Goshko, the chief of the air staff, senior figures from the Canadian Armed Forces and senior representatives of the government of Canada to mark the official opening.

Minister for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories Doughty, said:

“The UK and Canada are the closest of partners across the most pressing global challenges, from standing united with Ukraine to our relations as NATO allies and key partners in the Commonwealth. Our partnership is also crucial in the fight to tackle climate change, and it's fitting that the greenest building in the UK's diplomatic estate is here in Ottawa. The UK continues to show leadership in the green transition and it's an honour for me to formally unveil a building that lays down an important marker for environmentally friendly design. Canada is a country with which I have significant personal ties and have such great affection for, and I'm thrilled to be back here for my first trip to the region as the UK's minister responsible for our relations.”

During the gala reception, there was a fly-past by the Red Arrows over the new High Commission building providing a stunning backdrop to the VIP event as part of an ongoing tour of Canada by the RAF's world-famous aerial display team.

The location of the new High Commission building is opposite the Global Affairs Canada building, providing a physical demonstration of the strength of the UK-Canada relationship.

“Minister Doughty is also travelling to Montreal and over the course of his 2-day visit, meeting with political leaders to discuss UK-Canadian collaboration on global security issues, including Ukraine, the Middle East and as key partners and allies in NATO, and with business leaders to further UK-Canada economic ties,” reports FCDO.

