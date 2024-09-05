MESA International Announces Itac Software AG As Sponsor Of Smart Manufacturing Now! Event

(MENAFN- Pressat) MESA International announces sponsorship from iTAC Software AG, a“visionary leader in the field of product optimization” for their virtual event, Smart Now! This exciting event September 23-26 will cover sustainability, productivity, and growth in the manufacturing space. The event is open to manufacturers worldwide.

During the event, attendees will hear from iTAC about driving innovation in the battery through Smart Manufacturing, allowing for real-time traceability and AI-assisted data-driven decisions to improve quality and reduce waste.

To reach MESA's network of industry leaders, iTAC Software has become a sponsor for the Smart Manufacturing Virtual Event in 2024.“At the Smart Manufacturing Now! event, we are excited to share our ideas on improving production quality through mastering complex production processes. We hope to hear ideas from others that will inspire us to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible in smart manufacturing. By collaborating and sharing ideas, we can all work towards creating more efficient, sustainable, and high-quality production processes.” stated Martin Heinz, board member from iTAC Software.

“We're pleased to have iTAC sign on as a memorable sponsor of the event. They bring a lot of innovative ideas to the table and our audience will learn a lot from their involvement,” stated John Clemons, MESA's event chairman.

Sponsors of MESA International's Smart Manufacturing Now! receive top recognition during the event with brand recognition, thought leadership opportunities, and more.

About MESA International

MESA (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association) International is a global, not-for-profit community of manufacturers, producers, industry leaders and solution providers who are focused on improving Operations Management capabilities through the effective application of Information Technologies, IT-based solutions, and best practices. To accomplish this, we:



Enable members to connect, contribute, cultivate understanding, and exchange strategies to drive operations excellence.

Collect, share, and publish best practices and guidance to drive greater productivity and the overall profitability of the manufacturing enterprise. Educate the marketplace on manufacturing operations best practices through the MESA Global Education Program.

For more information about MESA, visit

About iTAC Software AG

iTAC Software AG, an independent company of Dürr, is one of the leading providers of MES/MOM in Germany. The MOM is a comprehensive Manufacturing Operations Management that is used across the globe by companies in various fields, such as automotive, electronics/EMS, battery production, medical engineering, metal casting and energy. The iTAC Software AG headquarters can be found in Montabaur, Germany with offices in the USA, Mexico, China, and Japan. iTAC also has a worldwide partner network for sales and services.