Tesla To Introduce Full-Self Driving In Europe And China In Early 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk announced Tesla's plan to introduce its autonomous driving system in Europe and China by early 2025.



This system, known as Full-Self Driving (FSD), is an upgrade from the current Autopilot. Despite its name, it will still require driver oversight.



Tesla is currently seeking regulatory approval in these regions, expected by the end of 2024. The announcement led to a significant rise in Tesla 's stock, reflecting investor confidence in the company's future in AI and autonomous technology.



Musk's vision for Tesla has consistently focused on pioneering in AI, aiming to deliver fully autonomous driving since 2016.



Despite challenges, including regulatory hurdles and technical limitations, Tesla persists in enhancing its AI capabilities.







This is evident from Musk's efforts to integrate AI deeply within Tesla's strategy, even considering a collaboration with OpenA at one point.



However, the road to autonomous driving has been rocky. In 2023, Tesla faced a major recall of 2 million vehicles after investigations linked its Autopilot to multiple accidents, raising significant safety concerns.



This incident highlighted the practical challenges of deploying advanced autonomous technologies in everyday environments.



Tesla's push to launch Full Self-Driving (FSD) in new markets is part of its broader ambition to lead in AI-enhanced transportation. This move signals a significant shift towards more connected and automated vehicles on a global scale.



Despite setbacks, Tesla's ongoing developments in AI reflect its commitment to transforming the automotive landscape.

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108642588