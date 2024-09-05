Scannit To Launch Financial Management App At Token2049, Rewarding Users With Tokens For Data Ownership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Scannit app aims to democratize data ownership while empowering users with control over their data.

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scannit, a pioneer in digital financial identities, has announced the open beta launch of its innovative financial management app as part of the upcoming Token 2049 event in Singapore from Sept. 18, 2024. The Scannit app helps users track spending while rewarding them with SCAN tokens for their data contributions, fostering a new data economy.

The app launch comes on the heels of Scannit's acceptance into the IoTeX Accelerator Cohort and its certification as a Google Web3 Startup. These affiliations provide Scannit with strategic guidance, technical support, access to cutting-edge resources, and a global network -enhancing its credibility and capacity to innovate in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. With a 7-figure funding round recently closed, Scannit is well-positioned for rapid growth and global expansion.











The Scannit app enables users to have full transparency and control over their financial data, allowing them to decide who has access to their data at any given time. The app reduces manual financial tracking efforts through automation. Users are rewarded with SCAN tokens for sharing their data, creating an active and incentivized participation in the value chain.

The open beta launch in Singapore is the first step in Scannit's plan to onboard at least 10,000 users during the beta phase and achieve a target of 100,000 users by the end of the first quarter post-launch.

“Our innovative app is redefining the relationship between consumers and their data. With Scannit, users don't just manage their finances-they own their data and earn from it,” said Karl Nowak, CEO and Founder of Scannit, adding:“We want to give back that power to the users. So, it should be your choice to give away that data if you want to. And if you do, you should get proper compensation for it.”

Looking ahead, Scannit plans to introduce AI-driven financial advice tools to further assist users with their spending habits, enhancing user experience and engagement. The company is also working on onboarding additional partners to expand its ecosystem, targeting diverse user personas while upholding its core promise of full data ownership for users.

Users interested in experiencing the future of financial management can join Scannit's waiting list for the open beta launch slated for Token 2049.

About Scannit

Scannit is a pioneering technology company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, revolutionizing digital financial identities. Its "Scan to Earn" model rewards users for scanning receipts and verifying transactions, turning everyday spending into valuable rewards. Scannit enables businesses to ethically and authentically access valuable data insights while respecting user privacy and consent, driving a fair and transparent data economy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Florian Klein Scannit florian.klein (at) scannit.io