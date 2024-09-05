St. Louis Is Quietly Becoming A Mural City How A Historic Investment Is Changing The Face Of The Metro Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Carver – The People's Scientist - Mural by artist Fatou Kane

The S. Louis Mural Project created 28 new murals by 28 artists in St. Louis City. It's the largest one-time in murals in recent history.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty-eight murals in all 14 wards. It's the largest mural project in recent history in St. Louis, and it is being completed in only a few months. It's all part of the St. Louis Mural Project .Funded through pandemic funding and managed by the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RACSTL), the St. Louis Mural Project (STLMP) illustrates the city's love of public art and the creatives who bring it to life.The near $1 million project was made possible through a historic investment in the arts from St. Louis City. In November 2022, RACSTL was awarded $10.6 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help uplift the community through the arts. At the time, it was one of the largest ARPA allocations in the country for the arts.In the fact-finding stage leading up to the funding, St. Louis City conducted a community survey asking residents how they wanted ARPA funding used. When it came to the arts, the answer was clear: murals.The decision was made to put up two murals in every city ward, and the process to make it a reality started. RACSTL opened applications in February 2024 and received an overwhelming response of artists who wanted to be involved. After the applications closed in March, the selection committee, consisting of public art specialists and St. Louis Alderpersons, chose 28 artists and 28 mural locations. See the list of artists and locations .While the subject matter of the mural was open, there were two very important parameters that made STLMP even more unique - incorporate an aspect of community engagement (e.g., the mural could be painted by members of the community, the community could provide input on subject matter or help plan a community celebration event) or showcase historical ward significance.“Creativity and community pride are part of the foundation of St. Louis, and it's baked into the brick found throughout this historic city,” said Tracey Morgan, ARPA for the Arts Lead at the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis.“That passion for place, people and artistic expression comes together with the STLMP, a visionary initiative that embraces collaboration, beautification, and support for local artists.”Work began on the murals in May 2024, and all 28 murals were completed by Aug. 31. The beauty of the murals is only outmatched by the excitement in the communities.Public art is going through a bit of a renaissance in St. Louis, with several additions over the past several years, including the Walls Off Washington, the newly redesigned Citygarden in downtown St. Louis, and the growing Paint Louis project on the Mississippi River floodwall that spans nearly two miles.

