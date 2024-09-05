ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAVAL, QC, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche–Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) held its Annual Meeting of today announcing that all the candidates proposed as Directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated July 10, 2024, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders attending or represented by proxy at the meeting. This year marks the departure of Brian Hannasch who retired from the Corporation today as Director and will retire from the Corporation tomorrow, as President and Chief Executive Officer. We are pleased to welcome Mr. Hannasch's successor, Alex Miller to the Board of Directors. Mr. Miller is currently the Corporation's Chief Operating Officer and will assume his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer tomorrow, September 6, 2024. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below:

Nominee In Favor

(#) In Favor

(%) Withheld

(#) Withheld

(%) Alain Bouchard 742,392,078 94.33

% 44,594,027 5.67

% Louis Vachon 783,496,873 99.56

% 3,489,232 0.44

% Jean Bernier 775,498,172 98.54

% 11,487,933 1.46

% Karinne Bouchard 731,208,696 92.91

% 55,777,409 7.09

% Eric Boyko 740,479,830 94.09

% 46,506,275 5.91

% Marie-Eve D'Amours 748,933,332 95.16

% 38,052,773 4.84

% Janice L. Fields 779,247,768 99.02

% 7,738,337 0.98

% Eric Fortin 728,066,107 92.51

% 58,919,998 7.49

% Richard Fortin 745,612,220 94.74

% 41,373,885 5.26

% Stephen J. Harper 785,962,226 99.87

% 1,023,879 0.13

% Mélanie Kau 549,968,400 69.88

% 237,017,705 30.12

% Marie Josée Lamothe 784,617,520 99.70

% 2,368,585 0.30

% Monique F. Leroux 782,965,463 99.49

% 4,020,642 0.51

% Alex Miller 777,108,819 98.74

% 9,877,286 1.26

% Réal Plourde 745,205,439 94.69

% 41,780,666 5.31

% Louis Têtu 776,402,480 98.66

% 10,583,625 1.34

%

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard

is

a

global

leader

in

convenience

and

mobility,

operating in

31

countries

and

territories,

with

more

than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the

Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: href="" rel="nofollow" couche-tar .

Forward-looking statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or forecasts, may constitute

forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate",

"assume", and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking

statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these

statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Couche-

Tard's actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the integration of acquired businesses and the ability to achieve projected synergies, ongoing military conflicts, fluctuations in margins on motor fuel sales, competition in the convenience store and retail motor fuel industries, exchange rate variations, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in the reports filed by

Couche-Tard with securities authorities in Canada and the United States. Among other things, our synergies objective is based on our comparative analysis of organizational structures and current level of spending across our network as well as on our ability to bridge the gap, where relevant. Our synergies objective is also based on our assessment of current contracts in the geographical areas of operations and how we expect to be able to renegotiate these contracts to take advantage of our increased purchasing power. In addition, our synergies objectiveassumes that we will be able to establish and maintain an effective process for sharing best practices across our network. Finally, our objective is also based on our ability to integrate acquired business. An important change in these facts and assumptions could significantly impact our synergies estimate as well as the timing of the implementation of our different initiatives. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

