Jeanne Conca Of Wellness Abounds To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

Wellness Abounds Unlocks Healing Potential Through and Frequency Modalities

YARMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Are you ready to rewrite your wellness story? Jeanne Conca, Physical Therapist and founder of Wellness Abounds, who has been practicing in the wellness space for 30 years, has turned her personal healing journey into a thriving practice that transcends conventional boundaries. As a Certified Emotion Code, Body Code, and Belief Code Practitioner, she pioneers groundbreaking techniques to unlock the body's innate self-healing abilities.

The Energetic Revolution

At Wellness Abounds, Jeanne delves into the energetic landscape that underpins our physical well-being. Her methods go beyond flesh and bone, tapping into the subtle frequencies that shape our existence. Here is how she does it:

1 Code and Body Code: These patented methods decode underlying energetic imbalances. Imagine shedding the weight of old wounds, buried emotions, and energetic knots. By identifying and releasing trapped emotions, Jeanne unleashes the body's natural healing potential. It's as if she tunes the body's symphony, allowing it to harmonize once more. Clients report profound shifts-physical pain dissipating, anxiety lifting, and vitality returning. It's like hitting the reset button on your well-being.

2 Code: Our subconscious holds the blueprints of our lives. Faulty belief systems-often hidden deep within-shape our thoughts, relationships, and self-perception. Jeanne's work with Belief Code transforms these outdated scripts-that whisper“not enough” or“too broken.” Empowering new beliefs are created to expand our capabilities and abundance. Imagine shedding the weight of self-doubt and stepping into a life of possibility with the message that your own subconscious has created.

A Turning Point: Jeanne's Mother and Cancer

Jeanne's journey took an unexpected turn when her mother faced cancer. In those vulnerable moments, God brought new techniques into Jeanne's path.. She discovered Emotion Code, Body Code, and Belief Code and well as frequency healing devices - the ultimate blend of healing modalities. Their results astounded her. With these newfound tools, she began to free herself and those around her from the weight of trapped emotions, energetic imbalances and trauma. It was as if God whispered,“Here lies your purpose - to share this healing with so many others.”

Frequency Healing: A Quantum Leap

But Jeanne's toolkit doesn't stop there. She embraces cutting-edge modalities that bridge science and nature:

1 and TeraHerz Frequencies: These patented technologies simulate nature's healing effects and are incorporated in one simple-to-use device. Pulsed Electromagnetic Frequency (PEMF) and TeraHerz improves microcirculation, restores cell function, and resets the nervous system. Imagine a gentle recalibration-a symphony of frequencies coaxing the body back to balance. Clients often describe a sense of renewal and a warmth of healing as if their cells are energized to a rejuvenating rhythm.

2 Self-Healing Abilities: In our toxic modern world, our bodies face constant assault-from environmental pollutants to stress. Jeanne's approach amplifies our inherent self-healing abilities. It's like turning up the volume on resilience. Clients report increased energy, better sleep, and a newfound sense of vitality. The body becomes a fortress against life's challenges.

Holistic Experience at Wellness Abounds

Jeanne's journey-from Physical Therapy to Energy Healer-has shaped a holistic oasis. At Wellness Abounds, clients find more than treatments; they discover an energy coach who guides the healing of the body, mind, and spirit. What's more is that through a simple Zoom call, this healing can take place anywhere in the world. Jeanne's passion radiates through every session, inviting others to embrace healing and abundant joy.

Our true purpose?” Jeanne smiles.“It's woven into the very fabric of existence: to heal and to thrive, so that we can impact others around us positively” Whether you seek relief from chronic pain, emotional blocks, or simply a deeper connection to your vitality, Wellness Abounds awaits with open arms.

