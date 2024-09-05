Finalists Announced For The 26Th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Finalists represent 33 countries from Europe, Asia, and the Americas

- Winners to be announced on December 12, 2024, in New York City at Black-Tie Gala -



NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies and individuals from 33 countries have been selected as finalists for the

Platts Global Awards program, now in its 26th year as the industry's premier recognition event.

The 2024 finalists, nearly 56% of which hail from outside of the United States, were just announced by program host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading global independent provider of data, insights, analysis and benchmark prices for the commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets.

Often described by attendees as the "Oscars" of energy, the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex.



The award categories attracting the most nominations in 2024 include:





Chief Executive of the Year – honoring leaders who are driving transformation, while demonstrating courage, perseverance, and integrity in the global energy community.

Commercial and Emerging Energy Transition Technologies of the Year – highlighting exemplary solutions being deployed across commodities and continents.

Rising Star Company and Rising Star Individual – spotlighting new industry entrants demonstrating growth trajectory and leadership. Infrastructure Project of the Year – demonstrating the complexity of project execution and management, while illustrating innovation and overall excellence.

"The Platts Global Energy Awards has a long history of honoring industry pioneers whose vision and dedication power the progress and innovation of tomorrow. We are delighted to celebrate those who illuminate the path to a more sustainable future and look forward to convening this remarkable group of participants in New York this December," said Allison Sacco, Awards Executive Producer, S&P Global Commodity Insights .



See the full list of finalists here: 2024 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalists



Winners of the 26th annual Platts Global Energy Awards will be announced the evening of December 12 at a black-tie gala in downtown Manhattan. The winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards are determined by an independent judging panel of international energy experts whose backgrounds and experiences include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading, and strategic consulting.

Access the full list of nomination categories and event details at the Platts Global Energy Awards website:

In association with the Platts Global Energy Awards program, there will be a day-long Excellence in Energy Conference -- Powering Possibilities through Collaboration on Wednesday, December 11, and a day-long training workshop: Clean Energy Technology Fundamentals

on Tuesday, December 10.

Event sponsorships are available by contacting Ashley Matthews Greenleaf at [email protected] or by calling +1 346-651-8174.



