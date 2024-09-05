North Korea Launches Garbage Balloons Into South Korea For Second Day In Row

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ByAlimat Aliyeva

For the second day in a row, the DPRK launches balloons with garbage towards the Republic of Korea, Azernews reports.

The People's Republic started launching balloons again at around 09:00 local time (04:00 Baku time). The military recommended not to approach the fallen objects and report them to the authorities.

The night before, North Korea launched about 420 balloons with garbage. About 20 balloons were found in Seoul and its surroundings.

Before that, a similar action took place on August 10. From the territory of the DPRK, such balloons have been launched since the end of May in response to a request for propaganda leaflets by South Korean activists. In July, one of the balloons fell on the territory of the government complex, where the administration of the President of the Republic of Korea is located.