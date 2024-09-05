North Korea Launches Garbage Balloons Into South Korea For Second Day In Row
ByAlimat Aliyeva
For the second day in a row, the DPRK launches balloons with
garbage towards the Republic of Korea, Azernews
reports.
The People's Republic started launching balloons again at around
09:00 local time (04:00 Baku time). The military recommended not to
approach the fallen objects and report them to the authorities.
The night before, North Korea launched about 420 balloons with
garbage. About 20 balloons were found in Seoul and its
surroundings.
Before that, a similar action took place on August 10. From the
territory of the DPRK, such balloons have been launched since the
end of May in response to a request for propaganda leaflets by
South Korean activists. In July, one of the balloons fell on the
territory of the government complex, where the administration of
the President of the Republic of Korea is located.
