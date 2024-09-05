Poltava Completes Rescue Operations At Site Of Russian Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava, emergency and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike have been completed.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Emergency and rescue operations at the site of a missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava have been completed. 55 people were killed and 328 others were injured. Experts are currently identifying the remains of human bodies,” the post reads.

China reacts to Russia's attack on, calls for negotiations

As reported, Russian troops struck Poltava with two ballistic missiles on the afternoon of September 3.

Photo: SES