Keycreator 2025 Connects To Major MCAD Through Kosmos Technology

Kubotek Kosmos Replaces Twenty Native CAD Translators in Major KeyCreator Release

- Eswaran, Kubotek Kosmos CTO/COOMARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kubotek Kosmos is proud to announce the upcoming September release of the 2025 versions of the KeyCreator software family . The 2025 version completes the evolution of all native CAD file translation capabilities from major 3D CAD programs to be exclusively based on technology from the Kubotek Kosmos 3D Framework .This means KeyCreator 2025 users will connect to product definition data through the uniquely powerful system which Kubotek Kosmos incorporates in all of its other end-user products and provides to other 3D software communities with similar needs.This Kosmos CAD translation system began its commercial use over twelve years ago in the hand-off of precise B-Rep data in STEP and IGES files to the ACIS modeling engine in KeyCreator.The system is now directly reading 3D model and 2D drawing files from Dassault Systems CATIA and SolidWorks, Siemens NX, JT and Solid Edge, and PTC Creo. Additionally, 3D models from Autodesk Inventor, McNeel Rhino, Industry Foundation Classes IFC, and Siemens Parasolid files are read through this system.“The system has grown significantly and been proven exceptional over the last six years in support of validation of critical Model-Based Definition (MBD) data used throughout manufacturing processes by hundreds of aerospace parts suppliers,” said Ram Eswaran, Kubotek Kosmos CTO/COO.“Kubotek Kosmos is confident these translators are the best solution available and excited to provide them to our long-time KeyCreator customers,” added Eswaran.About Kubotek KosmosKubotek Kosmos is a leader in geometric software technology for engineering and manufacturing. The technology empowers specialized software to utilize engineering data from numerous sources at high-fidelity and optimal performance. Our applications in manufacturing assure many of the world's most advanced build-to-model suppliers creating complex aerospace components that precise part definitions are being exchanged correctly between engineering systems. Our flexible direct CAD products are popular in tooling design and unconstrained conceptual modeling. The proprietary multi-platform geometric technology, available for licensing, implements the latest hardware and software standards to speed time to market, reduce costs, and improve quality.Kubotek Kosmos development and support staff are based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. It operates through a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Kubotek Corporation which is headquartered in Osaka, Japan (7709.T Tokyo Stock Exchange).###

