Horse Enthusiast Brings Equine Massage Therapy To Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Equine massage therapy and rehabilitation is a relatively new concept in Jordan, but one dedicated equestrian has successfully brought it to the Kingdom, overcoming numerous challenges along the way.

Sara Qardan, a lifelong horse enthusiast, founded Jordan's first specialised equine massage therapy and rehabilitation business,“EquiSJQ”, in 2022. Her passion for horses began at the age of six, and her journey led her to pursue a career dedicated to enhancing their well-being.

“My motivation for starting this business is to improve the welfare of horses in Jordan and inspire others to prioritise their care by raising awareness about the benefits of equine massage and the latest advancements in equine care,” Qardan told The Jordan Times.

Qardan's decision to specialise in equine massage therapy originated from a personal experience with her horse. While riding, she noticed her horse's muscle function was impaired, yet struggled to find local services to address the issue.



The frustration pushed her to explore equine therapy programmes, eventually discovering one that focused on treating the root causes of problems rather than just the symptoms.



“What set this programme apart was its focus on identifying the source of pain and helping to reconnect, rebuild, and rebalance the horse through groundwork and under-saddle exercises, combining biomechanics with comprehensive massage therapy,” she added.

In March 2023, after training, Qardan became a certified equine sports massage therapist and she introduced the holistic approach to horse care in Jordan.

“Bringing equine massage therapy to Jordan has been an exciting journey, but not without its challenges,” Qardan noted, adding that one of the biggest obstacles was educating the local equestrian community, as many were unfamiliar with the concept and the benefits it offers.



“Many people are used to traditional methods and aren't aware of how massage therapy can complement existing treatments,” she added.

Integrating equine massage into regular care routines also presented difficulties, as some clients were initially hesitant to adopt preventive care measures. However, Qardan's persistence slowly changed people's minds.

Every horse Qardan worked with is considered a success story, as there is satisfaction in knowing they are better off than when they first met.



One of her standout successes involved a horse that participated in a 160 kilometre endurance race, achieving 22nd place despite the intense training regimen. The horse's excellent condition following the race underscored the effectiveness of Qardan's therapy and care.

Looking ahead, Qardan hopes to open a dedicated therapy and rehabilitation centre, continuing her mission to improve the lives of horses in Jordan.