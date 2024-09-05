Lighting Innovation Captures Championship Glory At The 2024 US Open, Says Hsc.Tv's Bryan Brousseau

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FLUSHING,

N.Y., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 US Open Championships head into their final weekend, the trophies are taking center stage, illuminated by advanced LED lighting that captures the excitement of the tournament. Director of Photography Bryan Brousseau from hsc embraced an innovative approach to filming, using dynamic lighting to enhance the visual appeal for ESPN's Primetime coverage.

For this year's US Open trophy shoot, the team embraced LED to capture a distinctive, vibrant look, explains Brousseau.

"We needed fast color control, effects lighting and multiple preprogrammed cues. The promos and teases for ESPN's

Primetime coverage at the US Open would be edited fast and dynamic, and we wanted our Trophy lighting to reflect that. We used the Sidus app to control Aputure Infinibars and Amaran 150C lights, which gave us a lot of options for effects and color changes."

The team also implemented innovative design techniques."We created an overhead truss system and used Mylar frames and fans for moving reflections, lit by the Aputure Infinibars and Amaran 150Cs," Brousseau revealed."We also used mirrors and Infinibars to extend the set, creating an illusion of a larger space and added depth to the background."

Gaffer Ricky Elders echoed using Aputure and the associated Sidus App for the shoot. "It was really nice having the luxury of using the Sidus app to control the Infinibars for the shoot. The ability to run pre-programmed effects really helped us on our dolly moves and our multiple lighting cues. Everything synced up smoothly and kept us on schedule when shooting all five trophies," Elders said.

The lighting design took inspiration from the blue color palette, matching the tournament's graphics and ESPN's broadcast design. "For the US Open, as opposed to Wimbledon, we went with a variety of blue hues to complement the tournament branding," Brousseau added.

With the lighting effects perfectly tuned, Brousseau is looking forward to the results on screen. "We're very excited for the promos and features leading up to this weekend's US Open trophy raises on ESPN's coverage."



ESPN/ABC Air Schedule for the US Open Finals

Mixed doubles championship**: Sept. 5 at 3

p.m. on ESPN2

Women's doubles championship**: Sept. 6 at noon on ESPN2

Men's doubles championship**: Sept. 7 at noon on ESPN3

Women's singles championship**: Sept. 7 at 4

p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes

Men's singles championship**: Sept. 8 at 2

p.m. on ABC*, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes



*Note: The US Open men's championship preview special airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. The men's championship will air on ABC for the first time.*

