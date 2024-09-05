Aerospacelab Opens Satellite Manufacturing Facility In The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Satellite joins booming aerospace in the

Los Angeles metropolitan area.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospacelab, opened the doors of its satellite facility in Torrance, California. This start-of-the-art facility is set to increase the production of satellite and positions the company to meet the growing demands of the global aerospace market. A year ago, Aerospacelab opened its U.S. presence in Palo Alto, and now opens the doors to its first factory designed to address its growing U.S. customer base.

The facility has 35,000 square feet of advanced high-bay and cleanroom environments equipped with the latest technology and sustainable practices, capable of producing on average 2 satellites per week on a single shift schedule. Aerospacelab will begin assembly, integration, and test of its satellite system solution for Xona Space Systems in the facility in the fourth quarter.

"Now more than ever, there is a need for mission-ready satellite systems to meet today's complex global challenges. The Aerospacelab facility in greater Los Angeles will boost the local aerospace industry and meet the demands of the U.S. government and military," said Tina Ghataore, CEO of Aerospacelab, Inc. "We will not only ramp up satellite bus production but will be doing full builds and satellite operations for U.S. customers, while building our own units in-house. It's quite remarkable what this will open doors to."

Aerospacelab builds satellite subsystems and platforms, providing end-to-end solutions, and integrating and testing diverse mission payloads. This expansion is designed to scale and support a wide range of space manufacturing needs within the U.S. With its Versatile Satellite Platform family at its core, the company can tailor solutions for custom missions, scaling up or down using a vertically integrated approach for reliability and agility.

The company achieved TRL-9 maturity through successful consecutive launches on SpaceX Rideshare Transporter 8, 9, and 10 missions launch of 6 satellites operating in-orbit, Aerospacelab simplifies the design, build and operations for customers, the company's engineering expertise enables optimized performance of mission payloads by adapting COTS components with proven space heritage.

Aerospacelab

is expanding its operational footprint due to rapid growth, fueled by newly announced commercial customers in the U.S, and supporting the requirements across various U.S. government institutions. With a significant subcontract with MDA Space for the Telesat Lightspeed constellation, Aerospacelab is committed to making space accessible for all

and is investing to meet the demands and quality critical to fielding new capabilities and meeting the mass production and maturity of prime constellations.



ABOUT

AEROSPACELAB

Founded in 2018, Aerospacelab has quickly emerged as a key player in the aerospace sector, showcasing a remarkable achievement of 8 satellites successfully deployed in orbit. Our dedication to vertical integration and TRL-9 implementation underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the space industry. With strategically positioned operations, including a presence in the

U.S., Aerospacelab remains steadfast in its mission to deliver pioneering solutions for our diverse customer community. Additionally, Aerospacelab recently broke ground on its Megafactory, the world's third largest satellite manufacturing facility, scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

NOTE TO EDITORS

For additional information, interviews, or media requests, please contact Jaclyn Gutmann at [email protected] .

SOURCE Aerospacelab Inc.