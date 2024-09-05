Ontario Federation Of Labour Launches Cross-Province “The Ontario We Need” Tour

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is hosting the first in a series of Town Halls about building“The Ontario We Need.” The first event will take place tonight at 5:30PM in Belleville. Tonight's town hall will be hosted by OFL President, Laura Walton, in partnership with the Quinte Labour Council.
“From the cost-of-living to the health care crisis to overcrowded classrooms, we know people in this province are struggling,” says Walton.“More importantly, we know the solutions can be found in our communities. That's why we're travelling across the province to hear from community members.”
See the full list of town hall events below:
Belleville
WHEN: Thursday, September 5 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: Parkdale Community Centre, 119 Birch St., Belleville
Thunder Bay
WHEN: Monday, September 9 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: OPSEU/SEFPO Thunder Bay Regional Office, 326 Memorial Ave., Thunder Bay
Oshawa
WHEN: Thursday, September 12 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: IBEW Oshawa Training Centre, 1001 Ritson Rd. S., Oshawa
Kingston
WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: Kingston Secondary School, 145 Kirkpatrick St., Kingston
Ottawa
WHEN: Thursday, September 19 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: CUPE Local 503, 1505 Carling Ave., Ottawa
Sault Ste. Marie
WHEN: Tuesday, September 24 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: Moose Lodge, 543 Trunk Rd., Sault Ste. Marie
Sudbury
WHEN: Thursday, September 26 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: CUPE Local 4705, 41 Veterans Rd., PO Box 849, Copper Cliff
Windsor
WHEN: Tuesday, October 1 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: Carribbean Centre (Windsor West Indian Association), 2410 Central Ave., Windsor
Kitchener-Waterloo
WHEN: Wednesday, October 2 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: ETFO Waterloo Region, 610 Wabanaki Dr., Kitchener
Barrie
WHEN: Tuesday, October 8 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: SCETF, 351 King St., Unit #3, Barrie
Peel
WHEN: Thursday, October 10 @ 5:30PM
WHERE: OPSEU/SEFPO Membership Centre, 5757 Coopers Ave., Mississauga
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
... l 416-894-3456
