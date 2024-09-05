Visban Announces V-Mesh: AI-Powered Millimeter Wave Subnetworks That Reduce Deployment Costs, Extend Signal Range, And Boost Reliability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visban's RF-on-Glass device: revolutionizing mmWave connectivity with low-cost, high-performance for seamless wireless communication

RF-on-Glass systems leverage proven display processes to keep costs low while dramatically improving mmWave efficiency and reliability

- Keisuke FurukawaTOKYO, JAPAN, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visban Co., Ltd. announces its groundbreaking V-Mesh technology for high-frequency millimeter wave networks, designed to slash network deployment costs while boosting reliability. V-Mesh combines the company's RF-on-Glass technology with artificial intelligence to create subnetworks that extend the range of mmWave signals and eliminate dead spots.While the benefits of millimeter wave wireless networks are widely recognized, adoption is hindered by limited range and susceptibility to signal obstruction, and high deployment costs. V-Mesh addresses these issues by creating a mesh network of its RF-on-Glass technology to extend the range of millimeter wave signals and navigate around obstructions, reducing the need for base stations."V-Mesh will enable the continued evolution of wireless communications," said S.B. Cha, CEO and co-founder of Visban. "Our goal is to provide affordable and dependable mmWave connectivity that meets the demands of advanced future applications such as AI and AR/VR, both outside and inside buildings."V-Mesh and RF-on-Glass Devices: Key to Deploying Reliable Millimeter Wave NetworksVisban's use of glass substrates in its RF devices is integral to its V-Mesh technology. Glass enables the creation of single-sided and double-sided devices, and the manufacturing processes allow for highly precise structures that enhance sensitivity and reduce signal losses. Visban also uses heterogeneous integration of ICs and other components on glass, ensuring low-cost production.Visban's RF-on-Glass devices are in development with a leading display manufacturer. Additionally, the company is working with a research team from the University of Tokyo to develop an AI-driven mesh network for Visban and third-party devices, ensuring efficient and reliable millimeter wave routing to and from end-user devices.Experienced Founding Team Closes Series A Funding from Strategic Partners and CollaboratorsVisban was founded by S.B. Cha, Arokia Nathan, and Ryosuke Kuwada, who brought a wealth of experience and a global network in technology and business. Visban recently completed a ¥400 million Series A funding round led by the University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners Co., with participation from Ltd. Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials, among others."We have high expectations for Visban's innovative technology. Their approach to expanding millimeter wave coverage is expected to benefit the telecommunications industry and many other sectors," said Keisuke Furukawa, a partner at UTokyo IPC.Visban is actively expanding its Tokyo team and is recruiting business managers, RF system engineers, and AI engineers. For the latest job openings, visit Visban.###

Making Visban Devices

