WLX Western Logistics Express To Relocate To New Headquarters In Kansas City, Creating 76 New Jobs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WLX | Western Logistics Express, an asset-backed management organization, will relocate to a new headquarters in Kansas City, creating 76 new jobs.

- Tori BlakeKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WLX | Western Logistics Express, an asset-backed chain management organization, announced today that it will relocate to a new headquarters in Kansas City, creating 76 new jobs.“WLX | Western Logistics Express' growth in Kansas City is further evidence of our state's status as a leading hub for transportation and logistics,” said Governor Mike Parson.“Missouri's economic strengths, including our strategic, central location and superior transportation infrastructure, is ensuring ongoing investment and job creation. We look forward to WLX | Western Logistics Express' success as it continues to thrive in the Kansas City area.”WLX |Western Logistics Express has consistently grown since its founding. Today, the company is continuing to hire, outgrowing its previous Kansas City location. WLX | Western Logistics Express' new downtown Kansas City location will span more than 20,000 square feet and provide a newly furnished space with an open floor plan for up to 175 employees.“With the support of the Missouri Works Program , WLX | Western Logistics Express is ready to fuel economic growth and unlock fresh possibilities for our company and the Kansas City community,” said Tori Blake, CFO and Co-Owner of WLX | Western Logistics Express.“This collaboration will enable us to expand operations, generate employment, and contribute to Missouri's economic development. Recently we were named one of KCBJ's best places to work and Inc's 1,660 fastest growing company in America! We are even more enthusiastic about the promising prospects ahead and eagerly anticipate making a positive difference in the state.”WLX |Western Logistics Express' new office is located in Crown Center Plaza in the Crossroads of downtown Kansas City, offering a prime location with easy access to various amenities and transportation options. New jobs added as part of WLX | Western Logistics Express' expanded headquarters will pay an average wage well above the county average.“We're excited to see WLX | Western Logistics Express establishing a new headquarters, creating jobs, and enhancing our state's economy,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development.“This company's expansion is another example of rapid growth in the Kansas City region that's creating new opportunities and helping Missourians prosper.”For this expansion, WLX | Western Logistics Express will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.About WLX | Western Logistics ExpressWLX | WLE is an asset-backed supply chain management organization with deep-seated heartland values. Its word is its bond. Integrity is at the root of every decision it makes. WLX | WLE always puts its customer commitments in front of everything else. This commitment to the customer and innovative solution design is why WLE is one of the fastest growing supply chain managers in the country. WLE and customers are supported by WLX, its asset-based company with dedicated tractors, trailers and driver capacity, direct contact to dispatchers handling shipments, and 24/7 real-time tracking through the company's state-of-the-art electronic logging technology. WLX | WLE are part of the R&R Family of Companies.To learn more about WLX | Western Logistics Express, visit wlxtrans .About the Missouri Department of Economic DevelopmentThe Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri's businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.For the latest updates on DED's current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED's website .About the Missouri Works ProgramAs the state's number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

WLX | WLE

WLX | WLE

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.