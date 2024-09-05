The Spiritual Chosen Book Festival Coming To Alternity Downtown Toronto September 21, 2024 - Author Jonathan A. Hacohen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto native, Jonathan A. Hacohen, first-time author of a new motivational-inspirational personal growth book, The Bible 3.0, The 6 Commandments of the Chosen Life: A Roadmap to Personal Success and Enlightenment, will be appearing with seven other local authors at the upcoming 1st Annual Spiritual Chosen Festival. The event takes place on Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 2:00–5:00 PM EST at Alternity, 333 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON, M5S 1W7 ( ). Admission is free and open to the public.



The book festival will include a symposium, with a Q&A period by each author, as well as opportunities for meet and greet, autographs, and photos. The agenda will include a group meditation and tarot card reading.



Featured authors for the Spiritual Chosen Book Festival include:

Jonathan A. Hacohen: The Bible 3.0, The 6 Commandments of the Chosen LifeNeven Parr: The Magus, Kundalini and the Golden DawnJane Lee: The Answer, How to Get the Best Answers to Your Life's Biggest QuestionsKasra Kooshafar: RealizationsDr. Iris J. Gildea: The Poetry of Belonging, Healing With the Language of the WoundDr. Emily Sadowski: What is Intuition? Resonance, Connection and Trusting Intuition on its Own TermsAviva Mayers: If Only I Had Known, Integrative & Alternative Paths to Recovery From Breast CancerPeggy Van De Plassche: The Microdose Diet, the 90 Day Plan for More Success, Passion and Happiness

The goal of the Spiritual Chosen Book Festival is to bring passion and mindfulness to Toronto. With eight diverse local authors, while their books and messages are all unique, they all bring shared energy and a glimpse into the Toronto spiritual book scene. Hear each author as they discuss their literary work and the message behind them. Photo and autograph opportunities will be available, as well as scheduled Q&A sessions with each of the authors.



“I want to bring love and positivity to Toronto through the book festival,” Hacohen, a Jewish Buddhist, or“JewBu” for short, explains.“In a world that is quick to judge and often encourages conflict, it is time to step back. Let's learn to love each other again and to find our inner passions and drive. Let's come together mindfully and open ourselves to what the universe can offer each of us. That is what this book festival should mean to all of us. Let's bring each other up and become the best version of ourselves possible.”

Contact: Jonathan A. Hacohen

Author: The Bible 3.0

