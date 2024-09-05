Linqia Provides Unprecedented Access To Creators Via New“Creator Council” Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Linqia , the premier influencer marketing agency for the world's leading brands, today announced the launch of Creator Council, a groundbreaking new offering designed to foster deeper collaboration and understanding between brands and creators. By providing unprecedented access to creator surveys and interviews, the Creator Council empowers marketers to create more effective, resonant influencer campaigns.The influencer marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, with creators becoming increasingly influential in shaping consumer behavior and brand perception. Recognizing the critical role creators play, Linqia has developed the Creator Council to address the growing need for more strategic and collaborative partnerships between brands and creators.“Our clients have expressed a strong desire to go beyond traditional influencer collaborations and gain deeper insights into the creator economy,” said Daniel Schotland, COO at Linqia.“Creator Council is a direct response to this demand. By bringing creators closer to the brand, we can unlock new opportunities for innovation, creativity, and audience engagement.”Linqia's research has shown a clear correlation between creator involvement and campaign performance. Campaigns that incorporate creator feedback before the briefing stage have demonstrated a remarkable 2.4 times improvement in results. This data underscores the value of tapping into creators' deep understanding of their audience to inform strategic decision-making.Creator Council offers three distinct components to meet the diverse needs of brands and creators:1. Campaign Council: A curated group of creators collaborate with brands to shape campaign strategy, offering invaluable insights into target audience preferences and trends.2. Brand Council: Long-term partnerships between creators and brands enable in-depth collaboration on various initiatives, including product reviews, brand messaging, and corporate education.3. Research Council: A panel of hundreds of creators provides quantitative and qualitative data on a wide range of topics, helping brands understand consumer behavior and preferences.“I appreciate how Linqia values me as a partner and not just someone who posts content to get paid. They understand the value I can offer to their clients,” said Cynthia Huang, a creator who is part of Linqia's Creator Council.“I am excited about the opportunity to work more closely with brands to help them do their best work.”The Creator Council is a testament to Linqia's commitment to driving innovation in the influencer marketing industry. By fostering stronger partnerships between brands and creators, Linqia is helping to redefine the way campaigns are created and executed.“Linqia truly values creators as partners, not just content providers,” added Schotland.“We are excited to work more closely with brands through the Creator Council and continue to contribute to their success, in their influencer marketing campaigns and beyond.”About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. As a full-service, tech-enabled platform, Linqia handles campaigns for the world's leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns with inspiring content optimized by metrics-driven confidence.

