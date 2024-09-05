Wolverine Assembles Team Of Trades Workers And Athletes To Form The Blue-Collar Crew

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building upon its partnership with University of Michigan players, the leading boot brand has expanded its roster to include skilled trades professionals

Wolverine®,

the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, has renewed its NIL relationship with University of Michigan football players, while expanding its 2024 talent roster to include trades professionals across industries and career stages. Relating the blue-collar philosophy of the reigning National Championship college football program to the work ethic practiced by those in hands-on, skilled trades professions, the campaign aims to reinforce that blue collar isn't a line of work, but rather, it's a mindset, and one to be lauded.

Back Row (left to right) Donovan Edwards, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, Blake Frazier, Max Bredeson, Alex Orji, Benjamin Hall. Front Row (left to right): Stephen Madrosen, Leah Houghtaling, Miguel (Miggie) Milan, Saray Hernandez, Grace Colone, Carter Worm, Duncan Ruby

"The trades workers that keep our country moving day after day deserve to be in the spotlight as much as the collegiate athletes we cheer on every weekend," said Scott Schoessel, Wolverine Boots' Chief Marketing Officer. "As a society, we celebrate the grit and toughness of college football stars getting the job done on the grid iron, but we often overlook those practicing that same work ethic and grind in their professions. Our goal is to show that being blue collar is badass, no matter your trade."

Michigan football athletes featured in Wolverine's "Blue-Collar Crew" include Donovan Edwards, Mason Graham, Max Bredeson, Colston Loveland, Will Johnson, Alex Orji, Benjamin Hall, and Blake Frazier, all chosen for blue-collar qualities they exhibit as athletes and competitors. In addition to the eight football athletes, Wolverine has signed traveling welder Saray Hernandez, foreman electrician Stephen Madrosen, woodworker Leah Houghtaling, and water tower welder Miggie Milan. Rounding out the roster are three Michigan high school students pursuing education in the trades: Duncan Ruby of Clarkston, Grace Colone of Brighton, and Carter Worm of Ahmeek.

The introduction of Wolverine's Blue-Collar Crew comes alongside the launch of a new collection of game day-ready boots and apparel. Deemed the "Maize and Blue-Collar Collection," the limited-edition University of Michigan branded gear benefits hardworking student-athletes, as a portion of sales will benefit Champions Circle®, the University of Michigan's leading NIL collective. The collection includes:



Wolverine x University of Michigan Overman Hooded Canvas Shirt-Jac

Wolverine x University of Michigan Bucksaw Hooded Flannel Shirt-Jac

Wolverine x University of Michigan Floorhand Moc Toe Work Boot Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot

To learn more about Wolverine's Blue-Collar Crew and shop the limited-edition collection of University of Michigan boots and apparel, visit Wolverine/bluecollar .

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit . Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW )

