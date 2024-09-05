Emily Fraser's 'Do I Stay?' Grabs The #1 Spot On The World's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Emily FraserVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak , music's most influential, international indie artist discovery platform, announces that Emily Fraser 's 'Do I Stay?' is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic .Originally from Milwaukee, WI, Emily Fraser is a Virginia Beach, VA based artist who has, through the years, worked as a professional vocalist, painter, actress, photographer, and songwriter. Managed by Goathead Records in Los Angeles, Emily debuted her Pop solo career last summer after finding the perfect creative partner in LA based producer ASTRØMAN, who has produced her entire catalogue to date. Her recently released video displays what makes Emily truly stand out. As the video's producer, Emily shows the world that her talents expand far beyond singing.“Going #1 on the aBreak58 is pretty insane to me. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it,” said Emily Fraser.“It has always been a little difficult for me to accept my talents, intimidated by the pressure that they come with, and fearful also of measuring up in a sea of competition. I decided to embrace my gifts and really go for it last summer, and just when I was having doubts and thoughts that perhaps this path wasn't for me, I was added to the aBreak58...and now here I am, some weeks later, sitting at #1. I now feel like I definitely made the right choice to take a chance and really get after it. Thank you aBreak for this huge boost of confidence! This girl is just getting started.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“'Do I Stay?' has been one of the longest running songs to date on the aBreak58,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music.“Emily and ASTRØMAN have cleverly combined nerve hitting, heartbreak lyrics with a melody and track that captures the mood perfectly. The more our audience heard it, the bigger it grew. Jay Stevens and I, along with our entire team at aBreak, are thrilled to have exposed 'Do I Stay?' to the world, and we very much look forward to what's ahead for Emily Fraser.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at aBreakmusic.

