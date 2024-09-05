Global Military Drone Industry Seeing Rapid Technological Advancements As Market Growth Accelerates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Group News Commentary - The global military drone is witnessing rapid technological advancements, with significant improvements in drone capabilities such as endurance, payload capacity, and stealth features. Innovations in materials science, battery technology, and miniaturization are enabling drones to fly longer, carry heavier loads, and avoid detection more effectively. Integration of advanced sensors and AI-driven analytics enhances their operational efficiency, providing real-time data processing and decision-making capabilities. These advancements are expanding the adoption of drone applications in military operations, from surveillance and reconnaissance to combat and logistics. According to a report from Grand View Research the global military drone market size was USD 36,140.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030. The report said:“Furthermore, there is a growing trend towards the adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous drone systems in military operations. Autonomous drones can perform complex missions with minimal human intervention, reducing the risk to personnel and increasing mission success rates. The development of sophisticated algorithms for navigation, target recognition, and obstacle avoidance is driving market growth.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), The Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX).



Grand View Research continued:“There is a noticeable shift towards smaller, tactical drones. These drones are designed for short-range missions and can be deployed quickly and discreetly. They are used extensively for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, providing real-time situational awareness to ground troops. Their portability and ease of use make them ideal for urban warfare and counter-insurgency operations, where flexibility and rapid deployment are crucial. Military drones are increasingly being integrated with other defense systems to create a cohesive and interconnected battlefield environment. This integration includes linking drones with ground-based radar systems, manned aircraft, and naval vessels, enabling seamless data sharing and coordinated operations. The concept of network-centric warfare, where various military assets are interconnected through a robust communication network, is driving market growth.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) Receives Purchase Order for its Commander 3XL and Draganfly Flex FPV Drones for deployment within the Department of Defense - Commander 3XL to be used to carry and deploy swarms of Draganfly Flex FPV Drones- Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, to announce that it has received a Purchase Order from Virtual Reality Rehab Inc (VRR) acting as the Prime Contractor for Commander 3XL and Flex FPV Drones to be deployed within the DOD for various mission types. VRR performs a variety of US government Projects in fields such as: Virtual Reality training systems, Augmented Reality operations systems, small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and human-robotics interfaces.

The Commander 3XL will carry and transport swarms of Draganfly Flex FPV Drones using VRR's Holowarrior platform, an interoperable augmented reality threat assessment and mitigation platform that is deployable among a variety of autonomous amphibious, ground and aerial vehicles. VRR and Draganfly have collaborated to integrate VRR's advanced software and HellHive functionality on Draganfly's drones, positioning Draganfly as one of VRR's primary commercialization and manufacturing partners. The collaboration includes the integration of VRR's swarming technology on various Draganfly platforms, including the recently released Flex FPV System.

The modular design and robust payload capacity of the Commander 3XL drone position it as an ideal solution for the remote deployment of FPV Drone Swarms. The adaptability and performance of Draganfly's Flex FPV drone, including payload capacity of up to 6 lbs and variety of mounting points, allows for the attachment of a variety of payloads to satisfy mission requirements. Draganfly and VRR have been supporting the integration of VRR's swarming technology with Draganfly's technology stack to address the evolving operational requirements of the modern warfighter, allowing interoperability between multiple vehicle types and with systems such as ATAK and Nett Warrior, as well as integrating AI for self-parking mode enabling motherships (Commander 3XL's) while in-flight to air-recover swarms of small drones.

“We are excited to have been selected and now having received the initial order as a next step toward the scalable deployment with the incredible capability brought forth by this comprehensive system. This is truly where Draganfly shines, integrating its full line of drones, experience and technology stack into systems with commercial and military partners that provide exceptional capabilities in time frames and at costs that few others can,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. CONTINUED ... Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at:

Raytheon, an RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) business, recently successfully demonstrated the SeaVue Multi-role Radar's superior long-range target detection at the U.S. Navy's Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) – the world's largest international maritime exercise.

Performing a Sink Exercise, or SINKEX, an MQ-9B SeaGuardian® Unmanned Aircraft System from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. used SeaVue Multi-role Radar (SVMR) surveillance and imaging to survey multiple targets and send track data to F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet aircraft. The aircraft were able to use the data provided by the radar to successfully fire a Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) at a decommissioned amphibious assault ship, the USS Tarawa (LHA-1), showcasing SVMR's net-enabled, long-range weapons employment capabilities.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has recently released its second quarter 2024 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company's Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at .

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently presented Poland's first F-35A Lightning II to the Polish government during a rollout ceremony at Lockheed Martin's F-35 production facility. This event marks a significant milestone in the Polish Air Force's history and strengthens the alliance between the United States and Poland, a key NATO ally.

"Over more than 100-years of the Polish Air Force, there have been many generations of pilots and aircraft. I am proud to be part of history today, introducing the F-35 as the next generation, which will protect and defend Poland's future for many years. We are joining a strong coalition of 5th generation fighters across Europe, bolstering air superiority through allied deterrence," said Major General Ireneusz Nowak, Inspector of Polish Air Force.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) has recently been awarded a contract for the U.S. Army's Directed Requirement (DR) for Lethal Unmanned Systems (LUS). The 5-year contract from Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground is Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) with a contract ceiling value of $990M. Deliveries of the Switchblade® systems are expected to begin in months.

The LUS Directed Requirement is the Army's first effort to equip soldiers in infantry battalions with lethal, man-portable loitering munition systems. The combat-proven Switchblade systems will enhance soldiers' capabilities with precision flight control, greater lethality against fortified targets such as armored vehicles and tanks, and the ability to track and engage moving non-line-of-sight targets. AV was awarded a contract for the LUS Directed Requirement in December 2023 and is currently delivering systems under that contract.

