Zigly strengthens its presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities; Aims to Open 40 Experience Centers by End of 2024

Bengaluru, 04 September 2024: Zigly, India's premier tech-enabled omni-channel pet care brand from Cosmo First Limited, is strengthening its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities by launching its 25th experience center in Ludhiana. The brand is looking to strengthen its offline presence by having 40 experience centers by end of 2024. This expansion is in line with the company's goal of growing its offline presence by 75-80% this year.



The new Ludhiana center will offer speciality vet care services, grooming and spa along with quality pet products. Located at Sarabha Nagar, the experience centre is strategically situated making it easily accessible to pet parents looking for quality care services and products. Within speciality vet care services, the experience center will offer surgeries, vaccinations, diagnosis, X-rays, health check-ups, and treatment.



In line with the expansion plans, Zigly will focus on strengthening its presence in North and South India this year, with new experience centers coming up in Delhi, Dwarka Expressway, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and adding more stores in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Today, Zigly has a pan India presence across 12 cites including Chandigarh, Panchkula, Jaipur, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Indore, Lucknow, Noida, Delhi and Ludhiana. Strengthening its offering in the pet health space, Zigly is operating two 24*7 centres in Delhi (Kailash Colony and Janakpuri).



Sharing his views on the expansion, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First & Zigly said, “This expansion is in line with the immense potential we see in these regions for quality pet care services and products. With a focus on bringing speciality vet care services to the door-step of pet parents, we aim to strengthen the emerging pet health ecosystem in India. As we grow continuously, we remain dedicated to building a community of responsible and joyful pet parenting while contributing to the overall development of the pet care industry in the country.”



Zigly provides a complete ecosystem of pet care services and products. Zigly experience centers also have a dedicated section for pet services including veterinary and diagnostics services, grooming, spa, and salon, ensuring that your pets not only feel but also look their best. Further, Zigly also hosts spectacular launch parties where pets and their parents revel in a gala time together. With captivating pet photography and exciting games, these events are a true celebration of the special bond between pets and their families. Moreover, the brand has multiple programs Zigly Plus, Zigly Prime & Canine Shield to make affordable and quality pet care services and products accessible to pets and pet parents.





