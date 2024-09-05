عربي


EBRD To Lead High-Level Participation At COP29 In Baku

9/5/2024 8:07:56 AM

The European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will participate at the highest level in the 29th conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Huseyn Ozhan, EBRD's Executive Director for Central Asia, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "We expect significant decisions at COP29, not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire world."

He also mentioned that the EBRD will co-organize a pavilion with other international financial institutions in Baku, featuring various presentations. Özhan highlighted the EBRD's focus on green investments, noting, "All our projects adhere to the Paris Agreement."

It should be noted that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan. This major climate summit will focus on global climate policies and actions, bringing together world leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address pressing environmental issues and advance climate goals.

AzerNews

