EBRD To Lead High-Level Participation At COP29 In Baku
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will
participate at the highest level in the 29th conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Huseyn Ozhan, EBRD's Executive Director for Central Asia,
emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "We expect
significant decisions at COP29, not only for Azerbaijan but for the
entire world."
He also mentioned that the EBRD will co-organize a pavilion with
other international financial institutions in Baku, featuring
various presentations. Özhan highlighted the EBRD's focus on green
investments, noting, "All our projects adhere to the Paris
Agreement."
It should be noted that the 29th Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take
place in Baku, Azerbaijan. This major climate summit will focus on
global climate policies and actions, bringing together world
leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address pressing
environmental issues and advance climate goals.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108640011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.