Oliver Kinross Announces Launch Of Melbourne Build Expo

Melbourne Build 2025

Main Stage

Oliver Kinross is delighted to announce the launch of the Melbourne Build Expo which will take place at MCEC on October 22nd & 23rd, 2025.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oliver Kinross, a leading organiser of trade shows, is delighted to announce the launch of the Melbourne Build Expo which will take place at the Melbourne & Centre on October 22nd & 23rd, 2025.

The Melbourne Build Expo will serve as a to unite Melbourne's booming construction industry.

Its inaugural event will bring together 12,000+ construction professionals, 300+ exhibitors and 450+ speakers from Melbourne and around the world.

A Construction Show for the Fastest Growing City in Australia

Oliver Kinross is the organiser of the Sydney Build Expo , the largest trade show in Australia. Melbourne Build is being launched by popular demand of Sydney Build attendees, focusing specifically on Melbourne's construction industry.

Melbourne is the fastest growing city in Australia. Its population will rise to over 8 million by 2050 and will become the largest city in Australia by 2030.

Melbourne's population growth is driving a construction boom with huge opportunities and challenges for the city and its construction industry.

Melbourne must significantly increase housing supply and build the infrastructure to support its ever-growing population.

Its construction industry needs to recruit and train its future workforce, incorporate sustainable and modern building materials and practices, and adopt new digital technologies.

Melbourne, which is the skyscraper capital of Australia, will continue to see its skyline evolve as new tall buildings are built for a future in which high-rise living becomes increasingly the norm.

Melbourne Build Expo

Melbourne Build will bring together professionals from all sectors of construction, including residential, commercial, infrastructure, institutional, and industrial construction.

The two-day event will be free to attend and will feature 450+ speakers across 12 Summits, CPD-accredited training workshops, an exhibition, over 15 industry-led networking parties, and Meet the Buyer sessions.

Melbourne Build is a festival incorporating live music, performances, DJs, giveaways, immersive experiences, and entertainment directly on the show floor.

With 7 exhibition bays booked in the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, Melbourne Build is poised to become Victoria's largest construction show.

About Oliver Kinross

Oliver Kinross Ltd is an award-winning and market leading organiser of international construction and real estate events.

Its portfolio of events includes the Sydney Build Expo; the largest B2B trade show in Australia. Plus, the London Build Expo, New York Build Expo and Chicago Build Expo.

