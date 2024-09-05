Why Proxy Providers Are Turning To IP Address Leasing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Timur Gok, Managing Director at Ping ProxiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The proxy is witnessing a significant shift in how providers manage their IP resources. As client demands for diverse and reliable IP locations continue to grow, forward-thinking proxy services are turning to IP leasing as a strategic solution.This innovative approach offers unprecedented flexibility, scalability, and reliability, enabling proxy providers to meet evolving market needs efficiently. By leveraging IP address leasing , providers are not only meeting their clients' ever-changing needs more efficiently but also gaining a competitive edge.EXPANDING HORIZONS THROUGH A DIVERSE IP ADDRESS POOLIPv4 leasing offers proxy providers a significant advantage: immediate access to a vast, diverse pool of IP addresses without the hurdles of traditional acquisition. Unlike buying IPs – which involves lengthy RIR communications, high fees, and uncertain wait times – leasing provides instant access to the exact number and type of IPs needed.IPXO's extensive network of IPv4 addresses across multiple geographical locations equips proxy providers with the agility they need. Whether a client suddenly needs to switch to IPs in a different country or requires a specific city-level location, IPv4 leasing ensures that proxy providers can meet these demands swiftly and efficiently.“IPXO has been an incredible partner over the last four years; supporting our growth and allowing us to scale our IP address infrastructure with flexibility and ease thanks to their innovative platform and suite of IPAM tooling”, says Timur Gok, Managing Director at Ping Proxies.ON-DEMAND IPV4 SCALINGWhen it comes to IPv4 resources, the traditional approach of purchasing can be limiting and risky for proxy providers. IP leasing offers a more flexible and cost-effective alternative.For proxy providers who can forecast their IPv4 needs, IPXO offers the option of longer-term commitments, providing significant advantages. By securing leases for extended periods, providers can lock in a fixed price for their required IP resources. This approach ensures a stable, predictable cost structure and guarantees that the leased IPs won't be withdrawn during the agreed term.Moreover, IPv4 leasing enables rapid resource adjustments. As client needs change, proxy providers can quickly acquire new IPs, ensuring they always have the right resources for their clients.Perhaps most importantly for proxy providers, IPXO ensures that all leased IPs have a clean reputation crucial for blacklist-free IPv4. It doesn't stop at initial verification; IPXO continuously monitors IP address reputation throughout the lease term and can assist in cleaning any IPs that encounter issues. This proactive approach guarantees that proxy providers can consistently offer high-quality, reputable IPs to their clients.“While owning IPs might seem like a more secure option to some businesses, leasing IP addresses is far more flexible and cost-effective. You can acquire the necessary IP resources in the blink of an eye and at a competitive price. What could be better for a rapidly changing business?”, says Marija Miščenkovė, a former proxy industry professional, now specializing in IP address leasing solutions.LAYING A FOUNDATION FOR GROWTH IN THE PROXY INDUSTRYBy leveraging IP leasing, proxy providers are finding new ways to grow their businesses. New proxy providers can quickly establish a presence with a diverse IPv4 pool without massive upfront investments, enabling rapid market entry.Established providers can easily expand into new markets or offer new services by accessing IP addresses in previously unavailable locations.Perhaps most importantly, the ability to quickly adapt to client needs gives leasing-savvy proxy providers a significant advantage in a crowded market.While IPv4 leasing itself offers numerous benefits, IPXO takes it a step further. The company provides automated systems for streamlined processes in leasing, managing, and monitoring.IPXO offers reliable support, with expert assistance available round the clock to address any concerns. Additionally, IPXO ensures compliance, making certain that all leased IPs comply with relevant regulations and industry standards.ABOUT IPXOEstablished in August 2021, IPXO is the world's largest fully automated IP address lease and monetization platform. To date, IPXO has successfully distributed IP resources to approximately 900 ASNs and a thousand B2B clients, managing an expanding pool that now exceeds 4 million IPs.Since September 2023, the company has been developing its Next-Generation IP address management tool. This tool will empower businesses to discover, analyze, and efficiently manage their own IP resources. With a strong presence within the RIR community and the goal of creating a transparent and sustainable IP ecosystem, IPXO is emerging as the business-critical infrastructure platform for enterprises worldwide.

