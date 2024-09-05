Chelsea, MA Advances Budgeting And Planning With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHELSEA, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facing challenges with manual processes and a long budget preparation cycle, the City of Chelsea, Massachusetts, recognized the need for a more efficient and strategic budgeting solution. The City selected OpenGov , known for its ability to streamline and enhance budget management, to meet its evolving needs.Situated just outside Boston, Chelsea's leadership was seeking a solution to improve the accessibility and public engagement of its budget while maintaining the integrity of its comprehensive budget book. The City required a platform that could centralize data, reduce manual work, and support proactive financial planning. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its ability to offer these features while enhancing the City's strategic budget objectives and fostering long-term thinking.By adopting OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Chelsea can anticipate a significant shift in its budgeting process, moving from a reactive to a proactive planning cycle. The new system will allow the City to maintain the“look and feel” of its current budget book while drastically reducing the time required to prepare it. Additionally, the enhanced dashboards and reporting capabilities will enable Chelsea to crystallize its strategic intent and better communicate its financial context to both internal stakeholders and the public.Chelsea joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.