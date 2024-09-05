Parliament Dismisses Vice Prime Minister Vereshchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of Iryna Vereshchuk, Vice Prime – Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Vereshchuk's resignation was supported by 255 MPs.

As reported, Vereshchuk was appointed to the post of Vice Prime Minister – Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on November 4, 2021.

On the evening of September 3, Vereshchuk announced on social networks that she had submitted her resignation.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 4, Parliament did not support Vereshchuk's resignation. The parliamentarians insisted on the personal presence of the government officials who submitted resignation letters in the session hall for reporting.

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as well as Minister of Strategic Industries, Minister of Justice and Minister of Environmental Protection.