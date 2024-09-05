Nissan unveils new 2025 Patrol in Abu Dhabi to highlight legacy in UAE

(MENAFN) The launch of the all-new Nissan Patrol 2025 in Abu Dhabi marks a significant moment for the Japanese automaker, underlining the UAE's crucial role as a key market for this iconic vehicle. Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, emphasized the deep-rooted legacy of the Nissan Patrol, particularly in Abu Dhabi, where the model has made a lasting impact over the decades. He described the Patrol as a symbol of the city’s adventurous spirit and a versatile companion for diverse terrains, from urban roads to expansive desert landscapes.



Tansel highlighted that the Nissan Patrol has become an emblem of UAE culture, seamlessly blending superior performance with luxurious comfort to meet the distinct needs of local customers. Known for its robustness and flexibility, the Patrol has consistently held the top position in the UAE’s 4WD market, becoming a preferred choice among Emirati drivers. In 2024 alone, Emirati customers represented about 80 percent of Al Masaood Automobiles’ car owners, demonstrating the model's strong regional appeal.



Over the past decade, the Nissan Patrol has cultivated a dedicated following, evidenced by a notable 58 percent increase in sales in Abu Dhabi. This growth reflects the vehicle’s enduring popularity and the high level of customer satisfaction, reinforcing Nissan’s reputation in the UAE and underscoring the ongoing trust and loyalty of its customer base.



