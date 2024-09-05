Finnish Minister Of Foreign Trade And Development Affirms Finland's Aspiration To Enhance Cooperation With Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Helsinki: H E for Foreign Trade and Development of the Republic of Finland Ville Tavio affirmed his country's aspiration to enhance cooperation with the State of Qatar in various fields, indicating that the visit of HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Finland contributes to achieving good results for both countries.

H E said in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) that he hopes that trade exchange between the two countries will witness further growth in the coming period, indicating that the trade surplus between the two countries is currently in favor of the Qatari side.

He added that Qatari-Finnish relations hold significant future potential. He expressed satisfaction with the current bilateral trade cooperation and optimism about further growth in various sectors, such as information and communication technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and beyond.

Regarding the development of new frameworks for enhancing sustainability initiatives in Qatar and Finland, H E Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of the Republic of Finland explained that both countries have set climate goals and have visions on how to move towards a clean future and a cleaner environment, expressing his country's readiness to share its technologies and expertise in these fields with other countries, which contributes to achieving the climate goals that these countries seek.