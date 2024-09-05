Conductive Coatings Market: A Comprehensive Study Explores Massive Growth In Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conductive Coatings Market

Conductive Coatings Analysis, Key Factors, Size, Share, Drivers Report 2017 To 2023

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The conductive coatings market , as outlined in a recent report by Allied Market Research, shows promising growth prospects. With a value of $15,120 million in 2016, it's projected to reach $24,360 million by 2023, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023. The report highlights the dominance of the metal compounds segment, which held about half of the market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its lead.Download Sample PDF :Conductive coatings play a crucial role in shielding components from harmful radiation interference, ensuring their functionality across various applications like computer workstations, electronics cabinets, semiconductor wafers, and more.Factors fueling market growth include increased demand from the optics and solar industry. However, challenges such as high production costs might impede growth. Yet, the steady expansion of the electronics and automotive industries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions is expected to drive demand for conductive coatings.The segment involving metals and conventional carbon accounted for the largest market share in 2015, driven by their durability, high heat resistance, and application across diverse industries like automotive, solar energy, and optics.Purchase Enquiry Report @Among applications, anti-static coatings show promise due to their role in protecting surfaces from electrostatic discharge, thus safeguarding electronic devices from electromagnetic or radio frequency interference.The report's key findings indicate the solid-state lighting segment as the fastest-growing, with North America leading revenue generation in 2015. Additionally, Qatar is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR during 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth, attributed to industrialization and the burgeoning electronics sector, particularly in countries like China, Korea, and Japan.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: /purchase-optionsMajor players in the market include PPG Industries Inc., Henkel, Akzonobel N.V., and others, indicative of a competitive landscape driving innovation and product development.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

