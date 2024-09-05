Aulerth Icons: A collection conceived from a couture vision

(MENAFN- elsol) Introducing the 'Aulerth Icons,' a collection featuring signature motifs meticulously selected from each designer’s collection. These consciously crafted miniatures have motifs extracted from the iconic designs envisioned and sculpted by Aulerth's couture partners such as Ekaya Banaras, JJ Valaya, Shivan & Narresh, Suneet Varma and Tribe Amrapali. Each icon presents a unique sense of design like a piece of jewel which has never been seen or worn before!



The 'icons' by Tribe Amrapali mirror the brand's love for Indian art forms and tradition, while the collectibles crafted by JJ Valaya showcase geometric patterns and floral nuances condensed into a compact silhouette. The modern and bold classics from Shivan & Narresh have a distinct design sensibility, while the 'icons' designed by Suneet Varma are dipped in traditional opulence. The miniature jewels from the house of Ekaya Banaras exude timeless elegance and traditional hues. These 'Aulerth Icons' are not only ideal for enhancing your everyday style but are also thoughtfully designed to make every gifting moment truly exceptional.



Explore some stunning pieces from the collection below:



1) Ariel Studs - Tiny drops of moonlight crafted out of unfaceted zirconia-kundan stones--this pair of studs is an ethereal piece of jewelry. Designed by Suneet Verma, these studs are made with recycled brass and equipped with above-industry standard quality. The Ariel Studs are versatile, making them perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.



Price – INR 5500







2) Crimson Pendant - This exquisite pendant made with romantic reds symbolizes new beginnings and timeless elegance. This is a captivating piece that beautifully merges tradition with modern elegance. Designed by Tribe Amrapali, this pendant is adorned with intricate detailing, making it a perfect accessory to enhance any ensemble.



Price – INR 8000







3) Opaline Miniature Studs - This stylish pair of studs features vibrant Arizona Turquoise crystals and sparkling high-grade zirconia stones. Wearing this earring is like wearing a piece of art, a symbol of elegance and individuality that complements any outfit and elevates the wearer's allure. Designed by Ekaya Banaras, these studs are a delicate blend of sophistication and subtle elegance. These petite yet striking studs feature a beautiful opalescent finish, complemented by intricate gold accents that reflect Aulerth's commitment to craftsmanship.



Price – INR 5000







