Armenia Doesn't Rule Out Delegating Security Control Of Routes With Azerbaijan To Private Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia doesn't rule out the possibility of delegating security control of future connections with Azerbaijan to private security companies, according to Deputy Foreign Mnatsakan Safaryan, Azernews reports citing Armenpress.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier said it was possible to delegate the security control of possible connections with Azerbaijan, that are yet to be opened, to a private security company.

“Indeed, the prime minister has said that it's possible,” Safaryan said when asked to comment.“We will inform you in case of having additional information. There's no additional information at this moment.”

The private company would have to ensure security control in the Azerbaijani territory as well, Safaryan said.

He said that hiring a private security company for the protection of connections does not violate the sovereignty of a country.

Armenian border guards and customs officers will be stationed on the border, he added.

Safaryan stressed that there is no clarity on the matter yet.