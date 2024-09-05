ICMEI And MIICCIA Sign MOU To Strengthen Global Relations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – In a significant step towards enhancing India's global engagement, the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) and the MIICCIA Chamber of Commerce Industry and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at promoting business relations between India and the rest of the world. The landmark event took place at a grand function hosted at Hotel Lalit, New Delhi, drawing the participation of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Diplomats, and a large gathering of business leaders.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, emphasized the growing interest of the global community in India, stating,“The entire world today is keen to engage with India. The world is seeing India with a ray of hope, and our Chambers can play a crucial role in further spreading it.” He highlighted the potential for deepening ties, particularly with the Baltic and Nordic countries, under the leadership of Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, President of MIICCIA.



Dr. Marwah also announced the creation of Film and Cultural Forums with all eight countries of the Nordic and Baltic regions, including (Estonia, Iceland, Sweden, Norway Latvia, Denmark, Lithuania, and Finland), an initiative designed to promote and develop relationships through art and culture.“We have a lot to offer and a lot to learn from each other,” he added, underscoring the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening bilateral ties.



Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, in his address, reiterated the significance of this partnership in expanding India's global footprint. He emphasized the role of the chambers in facilitating meaningful interactions that go beyond business, encompassing cultural and artistic exchanges that bring nations closer.



The highlight of the event was the signing of the MOU between ICMEI and MIICCIA. Dr. Sandeep Marwah represented ICMEI, while Ambassador Anil Trigunayat represented MIICCIA. The agreement is expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration in various sectors, promoting not just business but also cultural understanding between India and the global community.



