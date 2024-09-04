JODDB Spokesperson Says Bureau, UK's SAE Media Group To Co-Organise Counter-Drone Technology Conference Next Year

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Spokesperson of Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) Ratib Abul Ragheb said on Wednesday that the agency will partner with UK's SAE Group to hold a and for counter-drone in July next year.



The spokesperson

said that the conference was held in the US and UK before wnd will be for the first time in the Middle East in Jordan, the official news agency, Petra, reported.



He said that will bring together decision makers, experts, specialists, and manufacturers in to discuss latest technologies in drone industry.



Abul Ragheb added, "We, in JODDB, seek to be leaders in organising such events and highlighting the development in the Kingdom with this technology and the development in the defense and technological industries in general," pointing out that such events contribute effectively to economic, tourism, and investment development."

Jack O'Farrell from SAE Media Group said, "We are delighted to be here at SOFEX 2024 to announce our collaboration with JODDB to organize the first counter-drone technology conference focused on the Middle East and Africa in Amman next July," Petra reported.



"With the growing importance of counter-drone technology in the Middle East and Africa, SAE Media Group is proud to bring our extensive experience in producing leading global counter-drone conferences to Jordan next year," O'Farrell added.

He said that the group currently organises four counter-drone conferences in London and the US. "We are honored to add a fifth event to our portfolio in collaboration with our partners at JODDB."