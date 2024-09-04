JHCO, QRCS Sign Agreement To Distribute Food, Water Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) on Wednesday signed an agreement worth $5 million to provide critical aid to displaced people in Gaza.



The two organisations signed a cooperation agreement to distribute 60,000 food parcels and 15,900 cubic metres of drinking water to people in displacement camps across the war-torn Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JHCO and QRCS also announced that they will provide 50,000 jerrycans of water and essential medicines and medical supplies for surgical operations.

The announcement coincided with the launch of the third phase of Jordan's land bridge aid initiative for Gaza, which includes the delivery of 3,000 food parcels as part of a plan to distribute a total of 23,500 parcels, alongside an initial shipment of 4,000 jerrycans of water. During the ceremony, Qatar's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Bin Jassim Al Thani commended the cooperative efforts of JHCO and QRCS in supporting Gaza. He also noted that the signing of the agreement would facilitate various humanitarian projects focusing on food, water, and healthcare for displaced Gazans.

QRCS Secretary General Faisal Emadi hailed the "strong" partnership with JHCO and other Jordanian entities.



JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli highlighted mutual dedication to humanitarian work, voicing gratitude to the Qatari embassy in Jordan for overseeing the humanitarian initiatives implemented by Qatari organisations.