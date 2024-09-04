Air Force Warns Of Enemy Combat Uavs Approaching From North And South
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force warned that enemy combat UAVs were launched from the north and south of the country.
“Launches of attack UAVs from the north! They are moving through the Sumy region!” reads a post on the Telegram account of the Air Force.
Later, the Air Force informed about the launch of UAVs from the south:“Launches of attack UAVs from the south! They are heading through the Zaporizhzhia region towards the Dnipropetrovsk region!”
The air raid alert was declared in several regions.
As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka.
