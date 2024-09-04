Zelensky Names Four Countries From Which Ukraine Expects Permits On Long-Range Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine needs permission to use long-range weapons against military targets inside Russia from four countries: the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this during a joint press with Ireland's

Taoiseach Simon Harris, reports Ukrinform.

"With all due respect to each country and certainly to our partners in Ireland, we need permission to use long-range weapons from those countries that give us these weapons. It depends on them, not on the coalition of all the friendly countries of the world. It depends on very specific states: the United States, the UK, France, Germany," Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine counts on Ireland's support in use of long-weapons – Shmyhal

According to the president, today only these four countries provide, or are able to provide, precisely those long-range weapons that can help push Russia out of Ukraine and also help the latter save the lives of civilians in its cities, including Poltava, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kryvyi Rih.

"Every day we lose people. And our strength in solving these problems depends on these four nations," the president noted.

As reported, during a phone call on Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Volodymyr Zelensky urged him to strengthen advocacy among partners regarding granting Ukraine permission to strike military targets inside Russia.

Photo: President's Office