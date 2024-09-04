IAEA To Provide Technical Assistance To Ukraine With Completion Of Power Units At Khmelnytskyi NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Atomic Agency (IAEA) has expressed support for Ukraine's intentions to expand nuclear energy, namely to finish the of power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power (NPP). In this regard, the agency is ready to provide technical assistance.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy , following a meeting between Ukrainian Energy German Galushchenko and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Galushchenko, the Ukrainian side is now at the final stage of negotiations with Bulgaria regarding the supply of reactors. Construction works can start as soon as the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorses a corresponding draft bill.

Galushchenko and Grossi discussed the details of the above project and the protection of Ukraine's key energy facilities.

Among other things, Grossi offered to set up a technical support mission to ensure the safe integration of the new NPP components into the existing systems. In his words, this would increase confidence in the project in terms of nuclear safety.

Grossi also emphasized that the IAEA's involvement in the completion of construction works would contribute to compliance with the high standards of nuclear safety.

A reminder that earlier Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine Board Acting Chairman Petro Kotin was planning to sign a contract for purchasing two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria in June 2024. Information about such intentions appeared in March 2023. These are Russian-made reactors from the unfinished Belene NPP.

On June 17, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services supported a draft bill on the completion of power units No. 3 and No. 4 at Khmelnytskyi NPP. However, the document is yet to be brought to the session hall.

A reminder that two power units with a nominal capacity of 1,000 megawatts each are running at Khmelnytskyi NPP. The construction of power unit 3 at Khmelnytskyi NPP began in September 1985, power unit 4 – in June 1986. Despite the fact that construction works were completed at 75% and 28% respectively, the project was suspended due to a moratorium on the construction of new nuclear power plants in 1990.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry