Nearly 2,290 Children Living In Areas Of Active Hostilities In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are still 2,289 children living in the settlements located within the zone of active hostilities in the Donetsk region. In the past seven days, 310 children have been evacuated.

Dmytro Petlin, the head of the division on operational and emergency service, communications, warning and public information at the Department for Civil Protection at the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of September 3, about 376,000 people remained in the government-controlled area of the Donetsk region. About 49,000 people, including 2,289 children, remained in the settlements of the communities identified as areas of active hostilities,” Petlin said.

He clarified that the settlements identified as the areas of active hostilities are located in 16 territorial communities of the Donetsk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, due to the security situation, children will be forcibly evacuated from 31 settlements in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region. This decision was agreed at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.