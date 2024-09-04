Cabinet And President's Office Reshuffle: Servant Of The People Faction Agrees On Staff Replacements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Servant of the People faction held a meeting to discuss the reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office.



Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The meeting of the faction, as previously announced, took place. The agenda included staff renewal, which was also announced in advance. President Volodymyr Zelensky joined us. We are grateful to him for this. As a result of the meeting, the faction has approved a general overview of personnel rotations to reinforce the state,” Arakhamia wrote.

According to Arakhamia, Andrii Sybiha will head the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Oleksiy Kuleba will become Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development. Arakhamia noted that Oleksiy Kuleba will head the ministry as it currently operates. Subsequently, the ministry will be divided into two ministries: one focusing on infrastructure and another on regional policy.

Olha Stefanishyna will become Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Natalia Kalmykova will head the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and Mykola Tochytskyi will lead the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy. Arakhamia explained that“we need to enhance the fight against disinformation, and we need a candidate with international experience for this task.”

Vitaliy Koval will become the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Matvii Bidny i will head the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Svitlana Hrynchuk will head the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine will be led by Herman Smetanin .

According to Arakhamia, Oleksandr Kamyshin is assuming a position in the Presidential Office, where he will continue to deal with the issues of armaments and infrastructure. Iryna Vereshchuk is also taking up a post in the Presidential Office, where she will work as deputy head of the Office.

At the meeting, the faction also discussed the creation of a new department - the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians. According to Arakhamia, the candidates who could lead it are currently under consideration.

As Ukrinform reported, today the Verkhovna Rada approved the resignation of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as well as the Minister of Strategic Industry, the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Environmental Protection.