One Killed, Four Wounded As Russians Shell Kostiantynivka With Smerch MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian shelled Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with a Smerch multiple launch rocket system, killing one person and injuring four others.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him,“at least one person was killed and four others were wounded in the shelling of Kostiantynivka”.

“The town came under Smerch fire this evening. The Russians hit the industrial zone, killing a man born in 1985 and wounding four people aged 38 to 65,” Filashkin wrote.

He called on local residents to evacuate.“It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region,” said the regional governor.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army killed one resident and wounded three others in the Donetsk region on September 3.