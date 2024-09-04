Azerbaijani Ambassador Mulls Operational Possibilities With Head Of Kuryk Port

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov, while visiting the Kuryk Port, discussed the operational possibilities of the area with the general director of the port, Serik Akhmetov, AzerNews reports, citing the post shared by the Embassy.

According to the information, ambassador Aghalar Atamoglanov visited the Kuryk seaport, which is considered one of the important transport hubs of the strategically important Middle Corridor.

The general director of the port, Serik Akhmetov, gave detailed information about the operational capabilities of the area, as well as the transit and transshipment potential.

During the meeting, useful ideas were exchanged on the prospects of preserving and further developing the currently observed positive dynamics in the field of transit cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.