Miningnewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) Files Technical Report For Deloro Project Initial Resource

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, has filed an independent technical report supporting the initial mineral resource estimate for its wholly owned Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project, which is located near

Timmins, Ontario. Effective Sept. 3, 2024, the report is titled“National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Deloro Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project.”

“Deloro

is the first of seven additional resources we expect to publish between now and mid-2025,” said Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“Deloro

has an advantageous location near both

Timmins

and the mining and processing infrastructure at the Dome Mill, and benefits from a relatively low overburden of an average of just 6 metres. We are very excited about the success of our regional exploration program and expect to provide a comprehensive update next week.”

To view the full release, visit

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNIKF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN