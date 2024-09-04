For The First Time, Recovery Makes Inc. 5000 List, Landing In Top 4% Ranks #1 In Madison And #2 In Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prestigious list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, with

Recovery landing at #196 and set to reach 15,000 providers; team brings on Tom Farley and Terry McGuire in key roles

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery , a that aims to help families and individuals worldwide find the right mental and addiction options, has landed in the top 4% of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which annually ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Recovery ranked #196 on the data-driven list, which over its history has included household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. The company ranked #2 in the state of Wisconsin and #1 in Madison, where the company was founded and is currently based.

Highlighting its rapid growth, Recovery expects to reach 15,000 treatment centers on its platform worldwide in September, as it continues to build the most comprehensive resource for patients seeking treatment.

Recovery is also announcing the hire of longtime recovery advocate Tom Farley Jr. as Community Outreach Director; Farley is a beloved Madison, Wisconsin, native, outspoken recovery advocate, New York Times best seller of The Chris Farley Story, and a motivational speaker who is known for using humor to help people find recovery. Additionally, former Milwaukee TV news anchor and founder of the non-profit organization Giving Voice To Mental Illness, Inc., Terry (Bertha) McGuire, is joining the Recovery team as Executive Producer. McGuire also launched the weekly Giving Voice to Depression

podcast, which ranks in the top 1% of global podcasts and will continue to produce and co-host it.

"Our entire team is honored to be recognized for our continued growth, but more importantly we're thrilled that more and more individuals are becoming aware of this resource for getting the right help from the right place," said Ben Camp, CEO and co-founder of Recovery. "We are eager to continue our growth, beginning with the added support of the remarkable Tom Farley and Terry McGuire, and keep doing everything we can to connect people with the appropriate treatment options, approaches, and therapies."

While the vast majority of Americans have access to mental/behavioral healthcare covered by their health insurance, in any given year 90% of those who need treatment don't receive it. Recovery strives to make it as easy as possible for people to find the right care; through a combination of independent research and expert guidance, the site aims to provide the most comprehensive network of mental health and addiction treatment providers worldwide.

Recovery was founded in 2017 as RehabPath and recently rebranded to align with its fast-growing platform, which has expanded to include an educational resource hub, the original Recovery Podcast , a fast-growing guest contributor network, and more.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, please visit .

About Recovery

Recovery (formerly RehabPath) was created in 2017 to help people discover a path to recovery that is right for them, starting with landing on websites they can trust. It aims to provide unbiased, educational, helpful information about treatment for addiction and mental health, with a goal of connecting individuals worldwide with the right mental health and addiction treatment options. To learn more, visit Recovery .

Recovery media contact:

Fearey for Recovery

[email protected]

/ 206-343-1543

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 :

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit

.



SOURCE Recovery