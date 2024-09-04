Elevatemed's Explosion Of A Dream Event Celebrates Five Years Of Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ElevateMeD Explosion of a Dream Event

Eradicating Disparities in Medicine-Paving the Way for Medical Leaders with $1.2M, Nationwide Partnerships, Scholarships, Career & Professional Development

- Dr. Michele HalyardPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ElevateMeD is thrilled to announce its upcoming Explosion of a Dream event on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 6:30 PM at The Camby (2401 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016). This milestone fundraising event not only celebrates five years of transformative growth but also looks ahead to the future of medicine, as proceeds raised go directly to support the program. ElevateMeD's ongoing commitment to empowering underrepresented medical students will be the highlight, with over $1.2 million already invested in the success of the next generation of diverse physician leaders. The ElevateMeD Scholars Program is a comprehensive pathway program providing tuition-based scholarships, mentorship, leadership development, personal and financial health literacy, and peer networking. The impact is seen in its fundraising efforts, its reach of 70 students selected for the Scholars Program since its inception, and its partnerships with 27 medical schools nationwide.The evening will honor the organization's successes and its benefactors. It will feature keynote remarks from ElevateMeD Scholar Dr. Marcus Childs, University of Arizona Phoenix College of Medicine and current family medicine resident at UC Davis, and the presentation of the ElevateMeD Breaking Barriers Award to Dr. Michele Halyard. Dr. Haylard is the recently retired dean of Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine's Arizona Campus and vice dean of Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. She was instrumental in advancing Mayo Clinic's antiracism initiatives, particularly recruiting and retaining underrepresented students. Dr. Halyard is also the founder of the Coalition of Blacks Against Cancer and the Coalition of Blacks Against Breast Cancer, further cementing her dedication to breaking barriers for diverse communities in medicine, aligning perfectly with ElevateMeD's mission.“When we founded ElevateMeD in 2019, we asked our supporters to believe in our vision of a physician workforce that reflected the communities served as a tangible step toward the eradication of health disparities,” said ElevateMeD Co-founder Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey.“Five years later, I am elated to see our vision realized as the bright and talented diverse leaders in healthcare that we have invested in so deeply begin to enter their communities and influence change in all of the spheres they influence. What started as a program that attracted interest because of the scholarship support has emerged very quickly as a holistic and innovative career development pathway for future leaders in healthcare. The value of which usurps the scholarship component in dividends.”New to the event is the inaugural presentation of the Sandra Diane Porter Memorial Award. Additional presentations will be made by Dr. Sophia Ederaine, ElevateMeD Advisory Board Member and Resident Dermatologist; Dr. Jonathan Cartsonis, ElevateMeD Mentor and Family/Community Medicine Physician; Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Founder of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation and recipient of the 2023 ElevateMeD Trailblazer Award; and Dr. Porter Umphrey who will speak on behalf of ElevateMeD's founders.The Explosion of a Dream fundraising event comes as ElevateMeD continues its mission to diversify the physician workforce as a tangible step toward eradicating health disparities. The event coincides with the ElevateMeD Scholars Summit on September 20th-22nd. The Summit provides an immersive experience for scholars, focusing on leadership, career development, and networking opportunities. It further emphasizes that ElevateMeD is more than just a scholarship program-it is a comprehensive platform for future physician leaders' professional and personal development."I've been a proud supporter of ElevateMeD because we need these students to be the new faces of medicine. ElevateMeD not only provides financial support but also a village of supporters to maximize the scholar's chances of succeeding,” said Dr. Halyard.As ElevateMeD reflects on its achievements, the Explosion of a Dream will also serve as a forward-looking celebration and catalyst for reaffirming the organization's commitment to empowering the next generation of diverse physician leaders.Supporters, alums, and community members are invited to this special celebration. For more information about the event, to donate, or to learn more about ElevateMeD's work, please visit elevatemedAbout ElevateMeDElevateMeD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to elevating medicine by providing scholarships, mentorship, leadership training, and financial management education to future physicians from African-American/Black, Hispanic/Latino, and Native/Indigenous backgrounds. Through our Scholars Program, we aim to increase physician workforce diversity and improve cultural competence among physicians to reduce health disparities. Learn more about our mission and vision by visiting elevatemed and following us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @elevatemedinc.

Pocket PR

Pocket PR

+1 770-569-3619

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

About ElevateMeD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.