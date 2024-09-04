Work Suspended September 16 For Prophet's Birthday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 4 (Petra) Prime Minister
Bisher Khasawneh announced that work will be suspended on Monday, September 16, in observance of the Prophet's birthday.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister detailed that all ministries, official departments, public institutions, universities, municipalities, joint services councils, the Greater Amman Municipality, and government-owned companies will halt their activities on this day, which coincides with the twelfth of Rabi' al-Awwal 1446 AH.
The statement made exceptions for entities whose work necessitates continuous operation.
Khasawneh also urged all relevant bodies to commemorate this occasion in a manner befitting its significance, highlighting the importance of this day.
MENAFN04092024000117011021ID1108636830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.