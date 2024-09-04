Work Suspended September 16 For Prophet's Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 4 (Petra) Prime Bisher Khasawneh announced that work will be suspended on Monday, September 16, in observance of the Prophet's birthday.In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister detailed that all ministries, official departments, public institutions, universities, municipalities, joint services councils, the Greater Amman Municipality, and government-owned companies will halt their activities on this day, which coincides with the twelfth of Rabi' al-Awwal 1446 AH.The statement made exceptions for entities whose work necessitates continuous operation.Khasawneh also urged all relevant bodies to commemorate this occasion in a manner befitting its significance, highlighting the importance of this day.